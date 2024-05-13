Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year no date (1839)
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal". This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 11, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 "Visit to the mint in Clausthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1839 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search