Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year no date (1839)
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig no date (1839) "Visit to the mint in Clausthal". This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 "Visit to the mint in Clausthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
