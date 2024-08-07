Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1839 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search