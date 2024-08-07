Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
