Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (45) XF (62) VF (15) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (5)

