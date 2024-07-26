Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (16)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins of History (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (35)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Negrini (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search