Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (35)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1839 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1839 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search