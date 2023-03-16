Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
