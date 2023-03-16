1 Pfennig 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (6)