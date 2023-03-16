Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 S at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1839 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search