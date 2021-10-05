Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1839 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

