Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1839 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search