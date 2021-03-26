Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search