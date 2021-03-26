2 Pfennig 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)