2/3 Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (32) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

Künker (12)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (7)

Westfälische (2)