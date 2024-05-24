Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1839 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
