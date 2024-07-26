Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1839 "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
