Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1839 "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1839 A "King's Visit to Clausthal Mint" at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

