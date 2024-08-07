Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

