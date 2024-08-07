Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
