Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search