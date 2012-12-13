1/24 Thaler 1839 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)