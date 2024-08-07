Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1839 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (26)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2516 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1508 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 S at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

