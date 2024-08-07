10 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

