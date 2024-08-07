Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (26)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (8)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2516 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search