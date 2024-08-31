Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1885

Small Imperial Coins

Obverse 1 Mark 1885 A
Reverse 1 Mark 1885 A
1 Mark 1885 A
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1 Mark 1885 G
Reverse 1 Mark 1885 G
1 Mark 1885 G
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1 Mark 1885 J
Reverse 1 Mark 1885 J
1 Mark 1885 J
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 19
Obverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
Reverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
1 Mark 1873-1887 Off-center strike
Average price 5100 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
10 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Incuse Error
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 A
1 Pfennig 1885 A
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 E
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 E
1 Pfennig 1885 E
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 G
1 Pfennig 1885 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 J
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 J
1 Pfennig 1885 J
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
1 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 16

Coins of Prussia

Obverse 20 Mark 1885 A Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1885 A Prussia
20 Mark 1885 A Prussia
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 40
