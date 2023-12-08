Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1885 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1885 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1885 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 413,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 1, 2011.

Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 2, 2011
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1885 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

