1 Mark 1885 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 1, 2011.

