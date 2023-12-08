Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1885 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 413,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 1, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search