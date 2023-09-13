Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1885 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,696,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1885 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search