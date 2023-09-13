Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1885 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,696,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
