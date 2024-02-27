Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1885 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1885 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1885 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 468,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

