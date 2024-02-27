Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1885 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 468,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (4)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
