Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 407,446
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1885 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
