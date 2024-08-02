Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 407,446

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1885 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - March 4, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1885 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1885 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
