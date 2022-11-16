Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1885 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,467,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (11)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search