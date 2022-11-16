Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1885 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1885 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1885 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,467,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1885 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date March 12, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1885 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

