Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1885 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

