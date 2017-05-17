1 Pfennig 1885 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) BN (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) ANACS (1)