Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1885 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (6)
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search