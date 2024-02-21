Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1885 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1885
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
