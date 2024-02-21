Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1885 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction London Coins - June 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 E at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1885 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search