Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1885 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1885 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1885 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,448,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1885 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1885 A at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1885 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search