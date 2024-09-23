Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1882

Small Imperial Coins

Obverse 1 Mark 1882 A
Reverse 1 Mark 1882 A
1 Mark 1882 A
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Mark 1882 G
Reverse 1 Mark 1882 G
1 Mark 1882 G
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 1 Mark 1882 H
Reverse 1 Mark 1882 H
1 Mark 1882 H
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1 Mark 1882 J
Reverse 1 Mark 1882 J
1 Mark 1882 J
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
Reverse 1 Mark 1873-1887
1 Mark 1873-1887 Off-center strike
Average price 5100 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873-1889
10 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1874-1889
5 Pfennig 1874-1889 Incuse Error
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873-1889
1 Pfennig 1873-1889 Off-center strike
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 16

Coins of Prussia

Obverse 20 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1882 A Prussia
20 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Reverse 10 Mark 1882 A Prussia
10 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 31

Coin of Reuss-Gera

Obverse 10 Mark 1882 A Reuss-Gera
Reverse 10 Mark 1882 A Reuss-Gera
10 Mark 1882 A Reuss-Gera
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 88

Coin of Saxe-Meiningen

Obverse 20 Mark 1882 D Saxe-Meiningen
Reverse 20 Mark 1882 D Saxe-Meiningen
20 Mark 1882 D Saxe-Meiningen
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 83
