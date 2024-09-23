Catalog
Home
Catalog
Germany
1882
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1882
Coins of Germany 1882
Select a category
All
Imperial
Prussia
Reuss-Gera
Saxe-Meiningen
Small Imperial Coins
1 Mark 1882 A
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
16
1 Mark 1882 G
Average price
690 $
Sales
0
37
1 Mark 1882 H
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
36
1 Mark 1882 J
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
22
1 Mark 1873-1887
Off-center strike
Average price
5100 $
Sales
1
48
10 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
3
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
8
5 Pfennig 1874-1889
Incuse Error
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
6
1 Pfennig 1873-1889
Off-center strike
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
16
Coins of Prussia
20 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Average price
430 $
Sales
0
41
10 Mark 1882 A Prussia
Average price
4800 $
Sales
0
31
Coin of Reuss-Gera
10 Mark 1882 A Reuss-Gera
Average price
6500 $
Sales
0
88
Coin of Saxe-Meiningen
20 Mark 1882 D Saxe-Meiningen
Average price
18000 $
Sales
0
83
