Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1882 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1882 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1882 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2334 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1183 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3260 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 H at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

