1 Mark 1882 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 109,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2334 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1183 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
