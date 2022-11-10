Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1882 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,474,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
