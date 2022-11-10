Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1882 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1882 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1882 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,474,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

