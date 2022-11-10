1 Mark 1882 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

