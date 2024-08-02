Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,061

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15734 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13919 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1882 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search