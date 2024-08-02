Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,061
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (43)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (6)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15734 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13919 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1882 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search