20 Mark 1882 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (21) XF (45) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

