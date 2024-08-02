Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,328
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1882 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
