10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (15) VF (13)

Seller All companies

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (18)

Rapp (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)