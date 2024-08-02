Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,328

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4802 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
