Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 655,102
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1882 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
