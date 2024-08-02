20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (23) VF (14) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (6)

WDA - MiM (1)