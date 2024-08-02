Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 655,102

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1882 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1882 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

