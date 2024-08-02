Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1882 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4015 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6425 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
