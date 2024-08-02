Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1882 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (36)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4015 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6425 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1882 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1882 "Reuss-Gera", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1882 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search