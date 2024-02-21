Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1882 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 459,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
