Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1882 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1882 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1882 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 397,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1882 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

