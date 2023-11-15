Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1882 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 397,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1882
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1882 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
