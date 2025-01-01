Katalog monet Elżbiety II (1952-2020)

RPAOkres:1852-2020 1852-2020
Ceny i opis monet Elżbiety II
ZdjęcieOpisMetalŚred. cenaUNCŚred. cenaPROOFNotowania
Gold$230$250017
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1960
Gold$460$580032
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1953
Gold$500$740013
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1954
Gold$480$580020
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1959
Gold$400$480114
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1955
Gold-$52007
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1958
Gold-$65009
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1956
Gold$320$400021
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1959
Gold$440$530016
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1960
Gold$270$300029
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1953
Gold-$59009
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1957
Gold$480$30008
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1956
Gold$530$26008
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1957
Gold$460$30005
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1958
Gold$420$280011
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1954
Gold$500$240113
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1955
