Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Copper coins 5 Céntimos de escudo of Isabella II - Spain
5 Céntimos de escudo 1865-1868
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1865 6-pointed star. Without OM 0 81866 4-pointed stars. Without OM 0 141866 8-pointed star. Without OM 0 911866 OM 3-pointed stars 0 651867 OM 3-pointed stars 0 311867 OM 4-pointed stars 0 361867 OM 7-pointed star 1 531867 OM 8-pointed star 0 951868 OM 3-pointed stars 0 251868 OM 4-pointed stars 0 631868 OM 7-pointed star 0 431868 OM 8-pointed star 0 194
