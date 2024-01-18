Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
