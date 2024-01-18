Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

