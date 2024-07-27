5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

