5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (5) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (3)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)