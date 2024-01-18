Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Sedwick - November 4, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

