5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
