Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

