Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (11)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- VL Nummus (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search