5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

