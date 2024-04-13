Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 OM at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1866 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search