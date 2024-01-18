Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
