Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 4-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 4-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1866 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search