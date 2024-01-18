Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search