Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

