Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
