5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

