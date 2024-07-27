Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
