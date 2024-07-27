Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

