5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)