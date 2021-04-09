Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 "Type 1865-1868" 6-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 "Type 1865-1868" 6-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2496 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
2360 $
Price in auction currency 2086 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

