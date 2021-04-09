Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 "Type 1865-1868". 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2496 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
2360 $
Price in auction currency 2086 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
