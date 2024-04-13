Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

