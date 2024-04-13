5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

