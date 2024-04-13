Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
