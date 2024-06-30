Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
