Saxe-Hildburghausen
Period:
1806-1826
1806-1826
Frederick
1806-1826
Saxe-Hildburghausen coins price guide
Frederick
Heller
Copper coins Heller of Frederick - Saxe-Hildburghausen
Heller 1806
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1806
0
3
Heller 1808-1818
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1808
0
0
1809
0
4
1810
0
2
1811
0
14
1812
0
6
1816
0
1
1817
0
4
1818
0
2
Heller 1820-1825
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1820
0
2
1821
0
9
1822
0
0
1823
0
1
1824
0
5
1825
0
0
