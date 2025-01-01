flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Copper coins Heller of Frederick - Saxe-Hildburghausen

Heller 1806

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
180603
Heller 1808-1818

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1808001809041810021811014181206181601181704181802
Heller 1820-1825

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
182002182109182200182301182405182500
