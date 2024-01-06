flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1818 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1818
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1818 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1818 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

