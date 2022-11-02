Heller 1812 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3118 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (3)