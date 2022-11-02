Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1816 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1816
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
