Heller 1816 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)