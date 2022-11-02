flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1823
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

