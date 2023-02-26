flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1817 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1817
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3670 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
