Heller 1817 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3670 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)