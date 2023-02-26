Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1817 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1817
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3670 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
