Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1820 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1820
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections