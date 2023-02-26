flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1820 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1820 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1820 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1820
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1820 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1820 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
