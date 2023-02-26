Heller 1820 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)